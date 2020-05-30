Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pictures of the actor one month after his demise

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor was being treated in London for his cancer after which he returned to India to shoot his last film Angrezi Medium. But, even after that, his health seemed to have deteriorated. He breathed his last on April 29 after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
One month after his death, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook account to share some memories of the actor. She wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge…. Till we meet again.”
Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium that released in March 2020.
