Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pictures of the actor one month after his demise

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor was being treated in London for his cancer after which he returned to India to shoot his last film Angrezi Medium. But, even after that, his health seemed to have deteriorated. He breathed his last on April 29 after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

One month after his death, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook account to share some memories of the actor. She wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge…. Till we meet again.”

A few days after his demise, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family. It read, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm.”

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium that released in March 2020.

