Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video of ‘Le Gayi’ song Dil To Pagal Hai, can you spot Shahid Kapoor as background dancer?

Amid lockdown, Karisma Kapoor has been keeping her social media account updated with a bunch of throwback moments. On Friday, she went down the memory lane to share a video from her 1997 hit film, Dil To Pagal Hai.

Karisma shared a small clip from the hit song, 'Le Gayi', and wrote, “Shake it up #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon Which song/movie,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram

Shake it up ????‍♀???? #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon???? Which song/movie ? ????

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on May 29, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

Of course, the fans guessed it right. But, they even spotted Shahid Kapoor as the background dancer. Dressed in black shorts and a tank top, he is dancing along with several dancers. For those unaware, Shahid was a dancer at Shiamak Davar's institute before he entered Bollywood.

Shahid was also a background dancer in Subhash Ghai’s Taal featuring alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Dil To Pagal Hai is a 1997 romantic film directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. Akshay Kumar had a guest appearance.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor gives a glimpse at what brothers Taimur and Kiaan are up to during lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results