Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video of ‘Le Gayi’ song Dil To Pagal Hai, can you spot Shahid Kapoor as background dancer?

Amid lockdown, Karisma Kapoor has been keeping her social media account updated with a bunch of throwback moments. On Friday, she went down the memory lane to share a video from her 1997 hit film, Dil To Pagal Hai.
Karisma shared a small clip from the hit song, 'Le Gayi', and wrote, “Shake it up #flashbackfriday #guessinggameon Which song/movie,” she captioned her post.
Dil To Pagal Hai is a 1997 romantic film directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. Akshay Kumar had a guest appearance.
