Ranveer Singh’s old ad pictures with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu go viral

A year ago, Ranveer Singh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu came together to shoot an action-packed ad for the brand Thums Up. The photos from the sets had gone viral. Now, some unseen photos are doing the rounds of social media.

In the photos, both Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh are sporting grunge look as they shot the ad film in Mumbai. The earlier ad campaign was shot in California, last year. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar had shared a couple of photos of the actors on her Instagram.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu and Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli are coming together for a megaproject.

View this post on Instagram

Exclusive Throwback #MaheshBabu #RanveerSingh snapped on the sets of an ad shoot in Mumbai #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 28, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is set to star as Kapil Dev in upcoming sports drama 83 directed by Kabir Khan. He will also reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The actor has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh says he is devastated to witness what is happening in this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results