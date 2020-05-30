Hrithik Roshan proud of his cousin Pashmina who is set to make her debut in films

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s first cousin Pashmina is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Boosting her confidence, Hrithik took to his Instagram to share a couple of her pictures and penned some endearing words for her.

“So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know, or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR! And I love you,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family . We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR ! And I love you .❤️ . Stay amazing @pashminaroshan

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on May 29, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

Pashmina Roshan, who is the daughter of Hrithik's music producer uncle Rajesh Roshan, is set enter Bollywood after having worked in theatre.

ALSO READ: Advertising board pulls up ads featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan for misleading claims

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results