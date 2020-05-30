Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her family’s WhatsApp group as they praise her ‘handsome’ husband for his recent interview

Deepika Padukone has been giving access to an unseen side of her life during the lockdown. From flaunting her cooking skills to putting her label maker to use, she has been making the most of this time-off with her husband Ranveer Singh. The duo has been posting mushy memes and pictures of each other that has left the fans in awe of their love.

She recently posted a screenshot of their family WhatsApp group where her parents along with her in-laws are congratulating Ranveer Singh on his recent interview. Apart from the love and support they have for each other, we couldn’t help but notice how Ranveer’s contact is saved as ‘Handsome’ in Deepika’s phone. They have managed to give us major couple goals yet again, without even trying!

Take a look at the screenshot that she posted.

And this is how we roll… Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable!❤️ #family @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani @anishapadukone #ujjalapadukone #prakashpadukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, portraying the role of Romi Dev and Kapil Dev.

