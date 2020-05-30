Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni remembers him

Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise came as a shock to the entire film industry along with all of his fans. He lost his two-year-long battle with leukemia and his family is still trying to cope with the loss. The late actor had given some great performances in his career with a couple of movies pending to work on. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni couldn’t attend the funeral since they reside in Delhi and couldn’t make it to Mumbai in time.

A couple of days later, Riddhima reached Mumbai and has been a pillar to Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Yesterday marked one month of the legend’s demise and in his remembrance, his son-in-law Bharat posted a picture on his Instagram story. The loss of Rishi Kapoor has surely affected all of them emotionally and they are remembering him with all the good memories.

Take a look at the picture Bharat Sahni posted.

