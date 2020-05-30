Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor has always shown compassion and support towards animals

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the actresses who loves animals and stands as a strong voice when it comes to their rights. The actress has always shown her love towards them and her recent poem for the animals on the feeling of being caged with #LockdownZoos spread like wildfire and was appreciated by everyone. However, this isn't the first time the actress has shown her compassion for animals. The actress has multiple times even in the past stood up for their rights and lent her voice for their cause.

Shraddha has time and again, shown her empathy towards the animals and has been very vocal about how she supports them unconditionally and spreads awareness for the same. She had also taken it upon herself to help the voiceless stray animals and donated to an NGO called 'People For Animals India' to feed and take care of the stray animals. During a recent Instagram live as well, Shraddha had urged her audiences to do their bit for saving the stray animals and feed them.

Shraddha has multiple times extended her hand of support to everyone and has used her influence in the most positive way.

