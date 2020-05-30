Madhuri Dixit says people loved her romantic banter with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Actress Madhuri Dixit is keeping herself busy amid the lockdown period. She recently released her debut single 'Candles'. While promoting her single recently, she opened up about her iconic role Nisha in Rajshri Films' Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She recently said people loved her romantic banter with Salman Khan.

The two of them had become quite popular as a pair in the 90s. The film, which was a remake of Nadiya Ke Paar, is a cult classic. Speaking about it, she recently told India Today, "Nisha's character was very close to the way I am. I had to just be myself. Working on the film was like a picnic, we all had great fun shooting it."

Apart from chemistry, the dance sequences and songs had become quite popular. Madhuri Dixit said that her moments with Salman Khan were cute and the audience loved it. "Salman Khan and my nokjhok was very cute and was appreciated," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen Kalank.

