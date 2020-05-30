This is how Sanya Malhotra injured herself during the lockdown!

Sanya Malhotra recently shared a picture of her plastered finger, keeping everyone wondering what exactly had happened. A source close to Sanya revealed that it happened while Sanya was making chutney in a blender. While Sanya was making chutney, the blender malfunctioned and the lid blew off and while trying to put the lid back on, her hand slipped into the jar and her finger of the left hand was sliced off and was hanging loose at one end.

Sanya was all alone and to keep her from fainting, she called a friend over and another friend rushed her to a suburban hospital where she was tested for Covid-19 first which was negative. The actress suffered two fractures, one dislocation, and two-three major cut on her fingers as she had to be rushed into surgery immediately. As soon as Sanya was discharged from the hospital, her old roommate Harshita moved in with Sanya to help her heal.

While Sanya is aware that she is still better off compared to the grave sufferings of others in these tough times, Sanya has to give her finger time to heal fully. Besides, she would be better-taken care of at home in Delhi, the source conveyed. Everyone hopes for Sanya‘s recovery as she must heal as soon as she can.

