Priyanka Chopra looks glamourous in her latest sunkissed selfie, says she feels adventurous

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in Los Angeles with her popstar husband Nick Jonas. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her life on social media. Amid self-quarantine period, she recently got decked up and felt adventurous.

Sharing a sunkissed picture of herself with her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “A cherry lip and sunshine…maybe even a earring.. I’m feeling adventurous.”

She wore bright eye makeup with red lipstick earrings and was sporting a white shirt.

A cherry lip and sunshine…❤️…maybe even a earring…I’m feeling adventurous ????

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated two year date anniversary with Nick Jonas and commemorated the day with unseen photos.

On the work front, Priyanka will next star in Netflix movies – The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

