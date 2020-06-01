Hone Your Power BI Skills with Microsoft 70-778 and Get Help from Reliable Exam Dumps

Power BI brands itself as a distinguished analytics tool with its progressive functions and features materializing regularly in the industry. Anyone who displays a great command of Power BI is considered an exemplary candidate who is worthy of respect in the workplace. Because of this, more individuals find themselves investing in upgrading their respective skill sets. One straightforward way to improve your adeptness in Power BI is by taking the Microsoft esteemed 70-778 test. People who have gone through the ordeal of studying for and passing 70-778 just earned themselves a very prized possession. While endeavoring for a successful exam result, you get to use your accumulated knowledge and skills in your future career. But first, what role does Power BI play in the industry? Let’s find out below.

Learning Significant Impact of Power BI

Power BI (business intelligence) provides innovative experimentation and learning ground for several users in the organization. It allows analysts and businesses to create high-functioning and personalized dashboards, data connections, reports, and data models. The growing number of its state-of-the-art reporting features, statistical functions, fast-paced insights, and self-service data prep provides so much more than Excel alone could offer. Businesses can use these multiple tools to extract, model, analyze, and visualize data.

So, how does this Microsoft 70-778 Practice Test Questions precisely help test-takers like you with regard to your Power BI skills? Hand in hand, let’s understand the core of this exam and learn just what material you need to possess to pass it with flying colors.

Pinpointing Some Important Tidbits of 70-778

Having the flair in Power BI supports you to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with prime professionals. The very areas tackled in parallel with the skills needed in excelling at Power BI encapsulate the essence of 70-778. This assessment loops around scrutinizing and envisioning data using Microsoft Power BI. In the main test, you’ll have to deal with 40-60 tasks within 120 minutes. Paying $165 for taking this exam is one of the requirements by Microsoft that you must comply with.

Uncovering Essential Topics Addressed in Microsoft 70-778

A lot of questions are directed into the domain of data modelling and visualization so this takes up the highest exam percentage. The tasks to be dealt with within this domain are optimizing data models, crafting hierarchies, creating calculated columns, tables, and measures. The next key section is about data consumption and transformation using Power BI desktop. At this point, you will be asked to connect to data sources, perform transformations, and cleanse data. Lastly, there is the vital discipline of configuration of dashboards, apps, and reports in the Power BI service. Your skills will be concentrated on accessing on-premises data, organizing a dashboard, publishing reports, and configuring security. Enhancing your skills in these areas is critical since dashboards, reports, and datasets are at the very core of Power BI.

Evaluating Most Recommended Audience for 70-778

Comprehensive knowledge of the many usages of Power BI is necessary for candidates who wish to take this exam. The ability to do so would later be manifested in performing data analysis, for the most part, in using Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Power BI service. Besides, you must be skillful in the implementation of direct connectivity to SSAS and the creation of reports with Power BI. Any of these skills are expected of data analysts and BI professionals.

Claiming Your MCSA BI Reporting Certification

Passing the above-mentioned test with the code 70-778 along with 70-779 then leads to your achievement of the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in BI Reporting credential. This badge stamps your ability in analyzing, transforming, visualizing and modeling data, as well as configuring dashboards, using both Excel and Power BI and swings open a vast potential of career paths in BI Reporting. An important reminder, though. This MCSA badge retires on January 31, 2021. Hence, attempts to take its tests and attain it will not be acknowledged after this date.

Conclusion

By the time you earn your MCSA in BI Reporting, you can level up to an MCSE certification to further educate you on Microsoft's leading inceptions. Meanwhile, you can leverage your Power BI skills via the Microsoft 70-778 assessment to serve you in your ambitious and achievable professional ventures.