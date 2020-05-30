BTS’ Suga makes historic records with AGUST D-2 on UK, Ireland and Australia music charts

South Korean group BTS' rapper-songwriter-producer Suga is making an impact with his recent mixtape release, 'D-2'. Made under his pseudonym AGUST D, the fiery second mixtape released on May 22 with the title track 'Daechwita' as he sampled marching music. The ten-track free mixtape features unique traditional Korean samples along with features including BTS' leader RM, musician Niihwa, American singer MAX and Kim Jong-wan of NELL.
The mixtape has landed at Number 7 on the UK Albums Chart. The entry makes him the first-ever solo Korean artist to land a UK Top 10 album. He also becomes the second Korean artist next to BTS to land a spot on the UK Chart. His single 'Daechwita' is ranked at Number 68 on the UK Singles Chart.
Coming to Irish Charts, the mixtape has been ranked at Number 10. This makes him the first Korean solo artist to enter the Top 10 in Ireland.
The biggest news comes in from Australia on May 30. The rapper has debuted at Number 2 on RIAA Charts with 'D-2'. This becomes a highest entry for a Korean soloist.
Suga's first mixtape 'Agust D' released in 2016 that revolved around his hardships, confessions of his personal struggles, mental health, and more importantly, self-reflection.
Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are currently working on their next album after the release of 'Map Of The Soul: 7' in February 2020.
