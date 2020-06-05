Protesting For Black Lives Matter Or Publicity?

Are celebrities using the protest march for publicity? Since the Black Lives Matter demonstrations have become a magnet for attractive young people with nothing to do thanks to the coronavirus, it does make you wonder. SOME celebs have been opportunistically removing their masks when they notice paparazzi nearby and deliberately making their presence known by waving signs and yelling. Gorgeous aspiring singer Madison Beer was accused of using the event for personal PR, but vehemently denied that motivation. Of course, it does give young celebrities credibility to be linked to a decent cause. Whatever the motive, supporting Black Lives Matter is a good thing to do – maybe we can look forward to having more female police officers.

Above, Madison at her 21st birthday party

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

