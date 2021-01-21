We Saw It First: Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Split

Readers will recall that we posted this photo of Ana de Armas alone with her dog in New York’s Central Park back in November. The obviously missing element was Ben Affleck. Where WAS he? Ben, 48, and Ana, 32, had been inseparable – quarantining together for most of 2020. They were photographed all summer coming and going from Ben’s home in Brentwood- riding bikes and walking their dogs. Sometimes with Ben’s kids. Both their careers were on hold for the pandemic. When fall arrived, work rules loosened up and opportunities opened up. Ana realized she didn’t want to settle down in California – she had places to go where Ben had already been. Her career is super HOT right now and she needs her freedom. Ben understands and they are both resigned to the inevitable.

Photo: Instagram

