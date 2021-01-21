Tandav controversy: Makers decide to implement changes to the web series after row over ‘hurting sentiments’

The Amazon Prime Video's Tandav landed in a legal soup after an FIR was filed against the makers and head of the streaming platform for offending the sentiments of a particular religion. Addressing the concerns raised by several, the makers of the show have decided to make changes in the content.
The new statement by the makers comes a day after the Tandav makers issued a formal unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of people. Complainants had alleged that some of the scenes had insulted "Hindu Gods and Goddesses". Some were also offended by the alleged casteist dialogues in the film.
Tandav was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, among others.
