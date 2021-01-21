Watch Out, Kylie! You’ve Got Some Competition In The Lips Department!

It HAD to happen. Lisa Rinna has launched her own beauty brand, Rinna Beauty, celebrating, of course, lips! Lisa aims to compete with Kylie’s successful lip kits because lips are what made her famous. She’s offering three kits of varying colors for $45 each. So far she’s not selling any form of lip enlargement, but we’re betting she WILL. Lisa celebrated the launch this week with a huge lips cake. We are particularly fond of the inflatable lips pool float.

