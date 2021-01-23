Toronto Maple Leafs beat Jets 3-1

John Tavares opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs with a power play goal at 5:28 of the second period. Tavares is tied for the NHL lead in goals, and leads the League in power play goals, power play points and points. He has 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 29 career games against the Jets franchise.

Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s second goal of the night at 18:39 of the second period and later scored Toronto’s third goal of the night into an empty net at 19:37 of the third period. Marner has goals (3) and points (3-2-5) in two consecutive games. Tonight’s game is his first multi-goal and second multi-point performance of 2020-21. He has 10 points (4-6-10) in eight career games against the Jets.

William Nylander registered the primary assist on Tavares’ second period goal. Nylander has two goals and two assists in two games on home ice this season. In seven career games against Winnipeg, he has recorded nine points (5-4-9).

Jake Muzzin collected the secondary assist on Tavares’ second period goal. Muzzin’s assist is his first point of the season. He had six goals and 17 assists in 53 games during the 2019-20 season.

Justin Holl recorded the primary assist on Marner’s second period goal. Holl has three assists in four games to begin the season. He has a pair of assists in two games on home ice.

Auston Matthews had the secondary assist on Marner’s second period goal. Matthews has assists (2) and points (1-2-3) in two consecutive games. He has two assists in two games at home this season. In nine career games against the Jets he has recorded 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

Alex Kerfoot had the lone assist on Marner’s empty net goal. Kerfoot’s assist is his first assist of 2020-21. He has a goal and an assist through four games this season.

Frederik Andersen stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn his second win of the season.

SHOTS ON GOAL (5-on-5 in brackets)

1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL WINNIPEG 10 (6) 6 (4) 12 (8) – 28 (18) TORONTO 10 (10) 22 (11) 6 (5) – 38 (26)

SHOT ATTEMPTS (5-on-5 in brackets)

1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL WINNIPEG 14 (9) 11 (9) 23 (14) – 48 (32) TORONTO 16 (16) 36 (22) 13 (11) – 65 (49)

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Record at Home (2 Games) All-Time Record vs. Winnipeg 35-19-1-9 (64 Games) All-Time Record vs. Winnipeg at Home 18-9-1-4 (32 Games)

MAPLE LEAFS LEADERS

Shots 10 (Hyman) Shot Attempts 10 (Hyman, Matthews, Tavares) Faceoff Wins 10 (Tavares) Faceoff Win Percentage 100% (Nylander, Simmonds) Hits 3 (Five players tied) Blocked Shots 2 (Dermott, Holl) Takeaways 2 (Matthews, Nylander) TOI 24:38 (Marner) Power Play TOI 1:15 (Five players tied) Shorthanded TOI 4:20 (Bogosian) Shifts 31 (Marner) 5-on-5 Shot Attempt Percentage 93.3% (Vesey – 14 for, 1 against)

RECORD WHEN…

Scoring first 3-0-0 Tied after 1 2-1-0 Lead after 2 2-0-0 Score 1 power play goal 2-0-0 Do not allow a power play goal 2-0-0 Outshoot opponent 3-0-0 Monday 1-0-0

OF NOTE…

The Maple Leafs went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-1 on the power play tonight.

TJ Brodie was on the ice for a team-high 23 shot attempts at 5-on-5 tonight. Brodie finished the game with a 5-on-5 shot attempt percentage of 67.7% (23 for, 11 against).

Mikko Lehtonen appeared in his first career NHL game.

Zach Hyman started 14.3% of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone, which was the lowest mark among Toronto skaters. He led the team in shots on goal tonight (10).