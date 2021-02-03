Justin Theroux And Kuma Illustrate New York Today

We’ve all seen the summer version of Justin Theroux walking his dog Kuma – with considerably less clothing on. This winter photo says everything about New York today after 18 inches of snow. The city is not accustomed to such extreme weather, but Justin seems prepared. Paparazzi STILL spotted Justin despite only about two inches of skin on his forehead showing. Maybe it’s Kuma. Not only does Kuma have a leather jacket but he has a set of black boots to match Justin’s style. Just one question: SUNGLASSES in this weather?

