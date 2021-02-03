From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs teach you how to stomp around in style in boots

Celebrities from Bollywood make the most of the small dip in temperature and take out their winter gear. Whether it is the red carpet or airport looks or birthday fiestas, B-town divas are fans of boots. The easiest way to try this trend is to wear a couple of high rise boots with fine jeans and throw into a jacket and a state bag.

Our fashionistas Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and many more have been spotted several times donning boots and styling them in most amazing way. For your next outing, this is all the motivation you need! This is the best time to catch a pair or two if you don't have one. But it is not only about styling, in fact it is more about making a statement!

