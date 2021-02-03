Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant breaks down while revealing the truth about her husband

Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, she has managed to grab eyeballs with her antics. Before entering the house, she had promised the host, Salman Khan, that she will be at her entertaining best in the house. Apart from entertaining, Rakhi has also opened up about her personal life including her husband.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi will be making some huge revelation about her personal life. She breaks down as she speaks the truth about her marriage and her husband during a conversation with Rahul Vaidya. She tells Vaidya that her husband is already married and also has a kid. She said that she didn't even know about it.

"My husband is married and he has a kid. I don't even have a kid. He never told me about it. When I got married, I got married with such enthusiasm. I want my husband to myself and not share it with anyone. What do I do?," she is heard telling Rahul.

However, in another promo video shared by the channel, Rakhi is seen in a completely different avatar where she is seen telling Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she would show everyone an unpleasant side of hers and goes on to have nasty war of words with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. He tries to instigate Shukla by saying that his wife has restricted him from talking to her. Rakhi calls hime a tharki, to which he says, “Yahi teri gandagi hai Rakhi.” Later, Rubina throws a bucket of water at Rakhi.

