Will Smith to host Netflix docuseries Amend: The Fight For America, watch trailer

Actor Will Smith and Larry Wilmore are coming together for a docuseries on Netflix, Amend: The Fight For America as they ask the citizens of America about the Fourteen Amendment.

"I am honored to present Amend: The Fight for America. We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing," Smith said in a statement, via Entertainment Weekly.

"As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping-off point. Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th amendment. I'm grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story." he said.

"What does it mean to be an American? What about a citizen?" Smith asks in the trailer. When the United States of America was founded, the ideals of freedom and equality did not apply to all people. These are the stories of the brave Americans who fought to right the nation’s wrongs and enshrine the values we hold most dear into the Constitution — with liberty and justice for all. The series is executive produced and hosted by Will Smith. It will premiere on February 17, 2021.

