Kaia Gerber: At Least She Still Has Milo

It’s not the same. Seems like just a few weeks ago Kaia Gerber was walking her puppy Milo and stopping for coffee with her actor boyfriend Jacob Elordi, but now she’s starting her day alone. She’s been inseparable from the 6’5” actor since September. They were seen with each other in New York and Los Angeles, and vacationed together in Los Cabos. Australian Elordi currently stars in Euphoria and also costars in Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie Deep Water. Kaia’s parents met and liked Jacob – he seemed a lot less worrisome than her last boyfriend Pete Davidson. In December, Kaia and Jacob were not seen anywhere and she’s been working out and dog walking conspicuously alone. She still has Milo to keep her company.

