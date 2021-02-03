Hailey Bieber Beauty Brand

Any entrepreneur, celebrity or otherwise, will tell you that when starting your own company, there are more than few legal hoops to jump through. One of the first, and most important from a public perspective, is filing trademark for naming rights — which, TMZ reports, Hailey Bieber just did, spurring rumors that the model may have a business in the works.

According to legal documents recently obtained by the tabloid, the star is seeking to lock up the rights to “Rhode,” which is her middle name (as stated on her Instagram bio). The outlet goes on to assert that Bieber plans to use the potential Rhode patent to launch a beauty brand, which would include “beauty and wellness merch, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare and skincare,” TMZ claims.

Currently, the model has a working relationship with another cosmetic brand — she’s the global ambassador for BareMinerals — which may present a conflict of interest in starting her own label. However, it’s likely that she’s already sussed out any contractual logistics, especially considering that this isn’t her first attempt at branding her own line: In 2019, Bieber filed to trademark Bieber Beauty, intended at the time to be a line of skin and body-care products.

Obviously, Bieber Beauty never made it out of incubation — but a second attempt at a beauty or wellness brand still makes a lot of sense, as the model says she’s “super into skin care” and has even acted as a live-in facialist for her husband, Justin, helping to develop a product regimen to clear his adult-onset acne over quarantine.

As for the name, “Rhode” would complement Justin’s personal business ventures: Back in 2017, the “Yummy” singer quietly trademarked a take on his own middle name with “House Of Drew,” which is now his streetwear label. In 2021, the celebrity couple that brands together stays together.

