What would Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper think if he saw this portrait of his namesake Jim Parsons taken after the show wrapped? Parsons, clad in a blue leather suit, is looking every inch a supermodel in this lush photo from a publication called Iris Covet Book – a magazine promoting fashion, beauty, and Lifestyle. Who would have guessed?

Photo: Instagram

