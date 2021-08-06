It’s Not Easy Being Seal

We met Seal at a party in the early 90’s and found him to be quite unfriendly. At the time we didn’t realize what a difficult life he’d had or how he got those scars on his face. Turns out he had a broken up childhood- in and out of foster care in the UK, and on his own at the age of 15. He was just 23 when he was diagnosed with an autoimmune form of lupus that causes chronic sores and deep scarring on the face, ears and scalp, along with permanent hair loss. Can you IMAGINE being cursed with that disease at the age of 23? The disease is in remission now, but the scars are permanent. Despite all, the Kiss From a Rose singer managed to have a stellar career and sell over 20 million albums. In the photo above, Seal is visiting St Tropez with a girlfriend who looks a little like his ex-wife Heidi Klum…

