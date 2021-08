Height-challenged Lady Gaga is only around 5 feet tall, so we can understand why she suffers in high platform shoes to look taller and more imposing. But Pink? Pink took her kids and some friends to dinner at Soho Malibu and everyone wore sneakers EXCEPT Pink. The 5’4” singer navigated the rather treacherous brick outside area in these Gaga-style gold platform shoes…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

