Val Kilmer: The Church Can Do No Wrong

We haven’t watched the new Amazon Prime documentary Val because, frankly, it seemed like it might be depressing. Through the years we’ve watched Val Kilmer obviously suffering and hiding from the fact that he had cancer. He denied he was sick, but every time we saw him he looked worse. Back in 2015 he had a big lump in his throat and was apparently diagnosed at that time. Since he was a devoted Christian Scientist, he arranged for a “spiritual advisor” from the church to pray away his malady with him. When he didn’t appear to be improving, his two children, Mercedes and Jack, (from his marriage to Joanne Whalley) BEGGED him to seek traditional medical treatment. Eventually he relented and DID have surgery, radiation, and chemo, but would it have been more successful if he had done it sooner? Val survived but he was left suffering with a feeding tube (he cannot eat) and a tracheotomy tube. Val still insists that praying is what healed him and it was the medical treatment that left him to suffer with the tubes…

