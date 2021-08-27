Nakuul Mehta expresses his heartfelt gratitude on collaborating with Gajraj Rao and Disha Parmar

Actor Nakuul Mehta is all set to appear in the all-new season Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilm's iconic show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The actor will be playing the iconic character of business tycoon Ram Kapoor and romance Disha Parmar. Well, this project marks the second collaboration between Nakuul and Disha as they previously romanced each other on-screen in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul shares a very amenable bond with Disha and Actor and Ad film Director Gajraj Rao who has been helming the promos of the show. As the actor collaborated with both of them after a very long time, he took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. In the note, he described his fondness for both of them and how he feels grateful. Nakuul's note reads as, "In an industry, where you move from one project to another, always fighting timelines, one almost gets immune to transactional relationships owing to the nature of the job itself, @gajrajrao is a gorgeous anomaly.

I had the wonderful opportunity to be directed by him for a series of promos for the launch campaign of my new TV show, after nearly a decade of shooting a chocolate commercial together.

He spoils you with his time, building a rapport, understanding your mental space, discussing how we can make a great product, on sharing random anecdotes during shoot (which are the real GOLD), caring if you are well fed, wanting to know the name of each member of your staff, sharing feedback, encouraging, showing you different possibilities and then wrapping all of this with warmth, complete respect & care for your individuality as an artist.

Thank you Gajraj Sir for being an absolute gem. Also, thank you for your thoughtful present. Finished reading it last night and it has given me so much to chew on and feel so encouraged .. Until we work again!

P.s. Also, delighted to collaborate once again with Pankhuri… Oops Priya @dishaparmar."

Along with the long heartfelt note, Nakuul even shared a collage where he can be seen posing with both Disha and Gajraj.

