Dan Levy: “I’m Gonna Need A Stiff Drink To Get Through This!”

Dan Levy arrived at the Cartier launch party in West Hollywood looking a LOT like his character David that we love from Schitt’s Creek, in ankle length pants. Haven’t we seen that sweater before? And those platform suede shoes! Besides doing a lot of TV commercials, Dan is now working on an animated comedy series for adults for Hulu called Standing By. It’s gotta be funny – Dan and the writer on Schitts Creek’s last two seasons, Ally Pankiw, are partnering up for this, and Dan is supplying a voice. It’s about a group of disgruntled guardian angels in charge of protecting dysfunctional humans – Dan plays a newly deceased cynical member of the group. Perfect casting.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results