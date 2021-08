This vintage photo of the Kardashians and Jenners appeared on Instagram and we can only IMAGINE how upset Khloe must be – because she wasn’t able to photoshop her face! Everybody looks fresh and natural. It’s only a matter of time before she has the picture removed. Unless, of course, she’s come up with a method for photoshopping vintage photos. When there’s an app for that, Khloe will get it first!

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results