Drivers on Sunset Strip got an amusing eyeful today. Justin Bieber’s billboard for his latest hit was halfway up and the workers apparently went to lunch, leaving THIS behind. The bottom half of the huge ad is for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS special collection for female Olympic athletes. So Bieber’s bottom half is actually a muscular woman!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results