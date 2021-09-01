Nora Fatehi makes a statement in an all-black outfit worth Rs. 92,000

Nora Fatehi is a trendsetter. She always makes a fashion statement, be it with her style, her luxury picks and her aura. She touched down in Canada over the weekend. Nora has grown up in Toronto, Canada. She is back to work and she dropped another ravishing look.
On the work front, her film Bhuj opposite Ajay Devgn just hit TV screens before Independence Day and is doing fairly well. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and it revolves around the story of 300 women from Gujarat who played a significant role during the Indo-Pak war.
