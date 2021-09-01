Nora Fatehi makes a statement in an all-black outfit worth Rs. 92,000

Nora Fatehi is a trendsetter. She always makes a fashion statement, be it with her style, her luxury picks and her aura. She touched down in Canada over the weekend. Nora has grown up in Toronto, Canada. She is back to work and she dropped another ravishing look.

Nora styled a black sweetheart neck peplum top that she styled with a gorgeous fitted black pants. She wore this all-black look and well, it looked like it could kill. This look would be it. Nora looked all things stunning with matte makeup, bronzed cheeks, bouncy hair and bold red lip. The top is worth $995 which is approximately Rs. 72,712 and the pants are worth $265 which is approximately Rs. 19,365. The total costing of the outfit is around Rs. 92,072.

On the work front, her film Bhuj opposite Ajay Devgn just hit TV screens before Independence Day and is doing fairly well. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and it revolves around the story of 300 women from Gujarat who played a significant role during the Indo-Pak war.

