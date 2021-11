Paris Hilton’s lavish THIRD wedding party in Beverly Hills this weekend left rocker Billy Idol, 65, craving a little something. When he walked out of the party with his girlfriend China Chow, Billy spotted a Yeastie Boys Bagels food truck parked on the street outside. Billy told China to wait in the car while he picked up a snack for the ride home…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

