Bobby Deol shares an unseen childhood picture featuring his father Dharmendra and his sisters Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol

Bobby Deol recently took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen childhood picture. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen posing with his son Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Bobby Deol is seen sitting on Dharmendra's lap while his sisters Vijeta and Ajeeta are seen sitting next to Dharmendra on a lounger. Dharmendra looks dapper in a brown blazer and brown pants. The picture seems to have been clicked at a hill station during a family vacation.

Dharmendra commented on it, “Love you my darling kids. Lovely memories.” A couple of weeks back on Sunny Deol's birthday, Bobby had shared a rare picture of him posing with Sunny, Ajeeta and Vijeta, “Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me," he had captioned the post.

Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur and two daughters with his second wife Hema Malini.

