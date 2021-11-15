Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picks a quintessential modern and desi fusion piece for the Diwali season

If it's fashion and style- Sonam Kapoor is the first name in Bollywood that pops up in our head. Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. She keeps her style chic and all things amazing, we cannot get enough of her sheer beauty.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali in London with husband Anand Ahuja. Her Diwali outfit was the perfect mix of desi and modern fashion. She donned a beautiful salmon pink lehenga from Eman Alajan and styled by sister Rhea Kapoor for the festivities. She donned this modern piece with intricate embroideries, with a billowing lehenga, cropped choli and a small coatie jacket. Sonam looked resplendent with a fresh face, bare minimum accessories and her long lock cascading down the middle of her back. This look is an absolute winner as it is a fairytale mix for millennial and desi style with the quintessential Sonam Kapoor touch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam stays in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming movie Blin'. Directed by Shome Makhija, this action-thriller narrates the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur dons the perfect combination of a lime green top and white cargo pants worth Rs. 15,500

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results