Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt shares her marriage plans; says ‘Dating in this age is a disaster’

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishal Dutt is quite active on social media and often holds Ask Me Anything sessions on her Instagram handle. On Sunday night, Trishaal answered questions about her wedding and plans on entering Bollywood. She is currently a psychotherapist practicing in New York.

During the AMA session, she was asked about her marriage plans. Responding to it, the 33-year-old said that dating at this age and day is a “disaster”. She also said that she will marry when she finds a proper gentleman.

“Ohhhhh (facepalm emoji) It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about,” she said while replying to a question on her marriage plan.

“Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife – happy life,” she added.

Trishala was also asked if she ever plans on taking forward her father's legacy by pursuing acting. Responding to it, she said, "No. I am busy building on leaving my own legacy behind".

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares a throwback picture with Neetu Kapoor; latter reacts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results