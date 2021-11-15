Erica Fernandes to walk for prominent Mexico designers at Dubai Expo Fashion Week; will represent the country as the only Indian female model

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes will be representing the country as the only Indian female model to be walking the ramp at the prestigious Dubai expo fashion week.

Headed by top-notch designers from Mexico and covering various country pavilions like Switzerland, USA, and Thailand among others, Erica is all set to walk amongst a host of prominent international models at the event. Sharing her excitement Erica says "I am super excited to be representing India at the Dubai expo fashion week headed by Mexico this year. It is a proud feeling to be one of the only Indian female models to be walking the ramp for prominent Mexico-based designers. I have always been inclined towards fashion and style over the years, so getting a chance to experience fashion trends from all over the world at the fashion week is something I am eagerly looking forward to".

Chopping off her locks and sporting a quirky new hairdo and reliving her modelling days, Erica is all set to rock the Dubai fashion week in a new avatar. She shares," The reason I chopped off my locks to look this way is because this was my hairdo back in the days when I was a model, and getting a chance to relive my modelling days after so many years had to have some nostalgia with it. So there was nothing better than going with my modelling days’ hairstyle again! Also, with the kind of audience that is going to be present at the fashion week and the kind of designers that I am walking for, I had to ensure that I am presenting myself in a new light".

