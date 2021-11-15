Erica Fernandes to walk for prominent Mexico designers at Dubai Expo Fashion Week; will represent the country as the only Indian female model

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes will be representing the country as the only Indian female model to be walking the ramp at the prestigious Dubai expo fashion week.
Headed by top-notch designers from Mexico and covering various country pavilions like Switzerland, USA, and Thailand among others, Erica is all set to walk amongst a host of prominent international models at the event. Sharing her excitement Erica says "I am super excited to be representing India at the Dubai expo fashion week headed by Mexico this year. It is a proud feeling to be one of the only Indian female models to be walking the ramp for prominent Mexico-based designers. I have always been inclined towards fashion and style over the years, so getting a chance to experience fashion trends from all over the world at the fashion week is something I am eagerly looking forward to".
