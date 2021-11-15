Bernhard Goetz: Long Time No See

Certainly this photo is all over NY papers, but everyone alive in the 80’s remembers this man. He’s New York’s SUBWAY VIGILANTE Bernhard Goetz. In 1984 Bernhard claimed that four young men on the subway tried to rob him. Having been mugged previously, Goetz pulled out a gun and shot each one. (They survived) The city was in the middle of a crime wave and many people declared him a HERO- others were appalled. It was a HUGE deal and became a racial issue because the robbers were black. Goetz had previously been denied a gun permit for “insufficient need.” He was given a one year sentence for carrying an unlicensed firearm and became an NRA hero. Goetz popped up again this week at Pfizer headquarters in NY defending city workers who don’t want to get vaccinated.

