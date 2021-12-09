Ben Is Now A Better Match For Jennifer Lopez

We remember how uptight and protective Ben Affleck was during his first time around with Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000’s. Jennifer has always been pretty relaxed around the press and paparazzi didn’t bother her too much. But in those days Ben was very macho – or maybe he had something to hide- but he disliked too much attention. It’s interesting how he rekindled his romance with Jennifer with emails. They had kept in touch with occasional emails through the years, but when Jennifer became engaged to Alec Rodriguez, Ben’s emails became bolder and more flirtatious. Jennifer responded and soon they were testing their feelings for each other. That surprising trip they took together to Montana sealed the deal. Now Ben can barely conceal his happiness and he finds himself hugging and kissing Jennifer all over the place. Even at a Lakers game they can’t keep their hands off each other. Ben has calmed down and he’s grateful for his second chance. It seems like real love.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results