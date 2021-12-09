Aryan Khan beats Elon Musk; becomes the second most searched personality on Google in 2021

Google India has declared its ‘Year in Search’ findings as it explained the top search trends of 2021 in the country. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was in the news for over a month due to his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has become the second most searched person on Google India in 2021.

Aryan Khan hit the headlines starting October when he was taken into custody by the NCB after a raid on a cruise ship by the Mumbai coast. The young Khan also spent a few weeks at Arthur Road jail before he was let go on bail by the end of October. Aryan continued to be in the news as he is required to mark his presence at the NCB office in Mumbai every Friday as mentioned in his bail conditions.

Aryan Khan is second to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra when it comes to most searched celebrities on Google India. The 23-year-old athlete had clinched a gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, ending India's 100-year wait for an Olympics medal in athletics.

Other celebrities featured in top Google searches in India are Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who made headlines this year after the death of close friend Sidharth Shukla. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra also made to list of most searched following his arrest by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. Vicky Kaushal who has been in the news for the success of Sardar Udham and his wedding to Katrina Kaif also made the list of most searched. The list also reflected Tesla founder Elon Musk's popularity in the country.

