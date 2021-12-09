Parasite star Song Kang Ho re-teams with filmmaker Kim Jee Woon for the fifth time for Cobweb

Parasite star Song Kang Ho will be reuniting with leading Korean director Kim Jee Woon for the fifth time on their upcoming feature film Cobweb.

According to Variety, Kim describes the project as “experimental” and said that it will be shot entirely on sound stages in support of a film-within-a-film narrative. The film will mark the first ever project to emerge from Anthology Studios, a production house co-founded earlier this year by Kim, Song and Jay Choi, an executive who was previously local production head for Warner Bros Korea. The company had barely been launched before it was acquired for KRW20 billion (approximately $18 million) by JTBC Studios, a subsidiary of Korean pay-TV network JTBC.

Anthology aims to produce films and work with talented rookie directors who Kim will mentor. The trio was all previously involved with stylish caper comedy The Good, The Bad, The Weird, which debuted in Cannes in 2008, and The Age of Shadows, which debuted in Venice in 2016 and was Korea’s foreign-language Oscar contender the same year.

The script for Cobweb was penned by Shin Yeon Shick, who also wrote the screenplay for the yet-to-be-released sports drama film One Win, in which Song stars as the head coach of an underdog women’s volleyball team.

On the work front, Song Kang Ho has also starred in two other Kim films, 1998’s The Quiet Family and 2000’s The Foul King. Kim recently completed directing his first major TV series, Dr. Brain. The show is Apple TV Plus’ first Korean original content and was the showpiece of the streamer’s recent launch in the country.

Song Kang Ho will next be seen in action film Emergency Declaration, which premiered out of competition in Cannes this year and has set an early 2022 date for its commercial release in Korea. One Win is now in post-production. And he is expected to tread the red carpet of a major 2022 film festival as the co-star of Kore-eda Hirokazu’s debut Korean-language film Broker.

