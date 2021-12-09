Genelia Deshmukh returns to acting after 10 years with Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi directorial debut Ved

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all prepared to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the forthcoming movie. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his spouse, actor Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar.
Sharing the poster of his movie, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).”
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 8, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan wished well to his little bro as he commented on Riteish’s post saying, “Fantastic news, all the best lil brother!” The best thing about this movie is that Ved is embarking on Genelia Deshmukh’s comeback on the big screen.
Previously, Genelia D’Souza has worked in movies like Jane Tu Ya Jane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which was her last movie until now.
