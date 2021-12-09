Genelia Deshmukh returns to acting after 10 years with Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi directorial debut Ved

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all prepared to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the forthcoming movie. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his spouse, actor Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar.

Sharing the poster of his movie, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).”

Abhishek Bachchan wished well to his little bro as he commented on Riteish’s post saying, “Fantastic news, all the best lil brother!” The best thing about this movie is that Ved is embarking on Genelia Deshmukh’s comeback on the big screen.

Genelia Deshmukh also shared a post on social media with the caption, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.. And then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful Co- Actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you, because films are always a journey and we would love it if you could be on this journey with us.”

Previously, Genelia D’Souza has worked in movies like Jane Tu Ya Jane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which was her last movie until now.

