Here’s why Aamir Khan is credited under ‘Special Thanks’ in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to release tomorrow, that is, December 10 and from the trailer, it is evident that it is a very unconventional love story. It also goes into the taboo zone but then, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for doing films dealing with such topics. As the film gears up for a theatrical release, we have learnt that under the ‘Special Thanks’ credit in the beginning of the film, superstar Aamir Khan has found a mention.
The source further added, “The footage is from the third season of Satyameva Jayate”
Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also features Vaani Kapoor. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
