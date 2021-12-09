Vicky Kaushal to head to Indore for a 30-40 day schedule of his next film immediately after his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the talk of the town for over a month now. While there aren’t any confirmations or denials, the speculations about the ceremonies, guest lists and honeymoon are in for discussions.

According to the reports, insist that the newly-wed may not be able to go for a honeymoon immediately after their wedding. As Vicky is expected to resume shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore and Katrina will start work on Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. The crew of Vicky’s film is expected to leave Mumbai over the weekend and start work on the sets. The shoot is likely to commence sometime around mid-December and continue for a period of 30-40 days in the same city. It has been reported that the team of Vicky’s film has already shot one schedule and they intend to complete the film in one go but Vicky’s wedding dates broke the schedule into two.

They have shot for about 15-20 days and will shoot another 30-40 days, starting mid-December. The team is coming to Indore in a few days from now to start work. Vicky may take a little break to spend Christmas and bring in the new-year with Katrina but details of how things could be worked out are not clear at the moment.

At the moment, Vicky and Katrina’s families and loved ones are busy performing the haldi ceremony for the bridal couple. The sangeet ceremony is due for later today. Last night, the celebrations kicked off with the mehndi ceremony. Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot as per Hindu traditions on December 10 at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, near Jaipur, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend Sharvari Wagh have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. The guest list also includes the names of Katrina’s co-stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. RT-PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers have come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guest.

