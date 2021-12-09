Chiranjeevi wraps first schedule of Bhola Shankar, see photos

The cast and crew of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shanker have attained the first schedule of the film. The team started shooting in mid-November and has just finished its mega schedule. Moreover, it looks like the second schedule of the movie has also already begun.

Sharing the news, the film’s director Meher Ramesh posted the update on Wednesday on his social media. Sharing two pictures with the cast and crew of the film, Meher tweeted, “MEGA @KChiruTweets. Mega Massive Action Entertainer #BholaaShankar We Completed a Stylish Fight Sequence & Grand Song in a Huge set! KICKSTARTED the 2nd Schedule already.”

MEGA ???? @KChiruTweets

Mega Massive Action Entertainer ????????????#BholaaShankar????

We Completed a Stylish Fight Sequence

&Grand Song in a Huge set! ????

KICKSTARTED the 2nd Schedule already @AnilSunkara1 @KeerthyOfficial @tamannaahspeaks @AKentsOfficial @dudlyraj #shekar #sagar pic.twitter.com/yvsJtbSAHu

— Meher Ramesh ???????? (@MeherRamesh) December 8, 2021

Bhola Shankar is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil super hit 2015 film Vedalam. Along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah in key roles. On the professional front, Chiranjeevi presently has many forthcoming films. He has signed the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer with director Mohan Raja.

Bankrolled by B. Chaudhary and N.V. Prasad, the cast and crew of the film commenced the shoot earlier in August this year. The title of the Telugu remake is God Father. S. Thaman has scored the music for the film and leading Malayalam star Biju Menon and Satyadev will be seen playing pivotal roles. It has already been reported that Mohan Raja has selected an actor for the female lead in the movie.

