Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta aka Jethalal and Babita to romance on the stage

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will greet Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast and producer Asit Kumarr Modi on a popular quiz game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this Friday, December 10. Sony TV shared promos of KBC 13 featuring the TMKOC team with host Amitabh Bachchan. Actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta will also be seen romancing ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ poem. The two entertainers play Jethalal and Babita on the show.

In the current promo, Jethalal, who is on the hot seat, asks Amitabh whether he scolds Abhishek, while looking defensively at his father Champaklal Gada (Amit Bhatt). Amitabh replies that he did scold Abhishek when he was a kid, but stopped after he became an adult.

It appeared that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a blast on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as they enjoyed poking each other and Mr. Bachchan.

