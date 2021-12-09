Ajay Devgn shares candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Runway 34

Actor Ajay Devgn will be helming Runway 34 in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has been busy with the project. Now, he has put his Instagram handles to share a BTS picture of himself where he was seen sharing the frame with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the picture, Ajay was seen holding the camera in front of Amitabh Bachchan as he performed a scene on the sets the film. Other people on the set were seen seated in the background. While Ajay was seen dressed as a pilot, the megastar is seen dressed in a blue suit. Ajay captioned this beautiful click, “My kind of selfie… #Runway34.”

This is the first time Ajay will be seen directing Amitabh Bachchan in a movie. In an interview he said that he was delighted to work with a dedicated actor like Amitabh. He also mentioned that nobody stands a chance in front of Amitabh. He also said that Amitabh keeps on rehearsing when he is on sets and called it phenomenal.

Apart from Ajay and Amitabh, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles.

