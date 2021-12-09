Movie Review: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe's story is progressive, refreshing, and the need of the hour as it drives home an important message. Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe's screenplay is highly entertaining and commercial. In the second half, however, the writing could have been stronger. Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe's dialogues are fine and raise laughs here and there. But there was an opportunity to have some great punchlines in nearly every sentence. In this regard, the writers missed the boat. However, a few dialogues are sharp and Vaani Kapoor's monologue at the interval point is clapworthy.

Abhishek Kapoor's direction is neat. He treats the film in a commercial manner and ensures that though the topic is bold, the film is very much mainstream. His execution is also a surprise as it’s unlike his previous films like ROCK ON [2008], KAI PO CHE [2013], FITOOR [2016] and KEDARNATH [2018]. Some scenes are exceptional, especially the ones dealing with Maanvi and her dilemma. Abhishek deserves kudos as he handles this bit very sensitively and even defies stereotype. On the flipside, though the first half is excellent, in the second half, the film drops a bit. After Maanvi's revelation, it seemed like the writers did not know what to do to keep the interest going. They do pepper the narrative with some interesting scenes but it’s not as impactful as the scenes in the first half. Thankfully, the film picks up from the pre-climax.

CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI is just 117 minutes long and introduces the characters immediately and neatly. The way the romance blooms between them is believable. The lovemaking scenes are intense but not too bold as well. The scene where Maanvi makes the big confession is arresting but even more impactful is the intermission point. In the second half, it’s the hospital sequence from where the film gets back on track. The climax is nail-biting and would be enjoyed by the viewers.

Ayushmann Khurrana is in top form as always. And this time too, he gives everything to his character, including an impressive physical transformation. He is known for choosing risqué topics and CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI is no exception. He deserves kudos for yet again stepping out of his comfort zone and taking up a role that not many actors would have dared to accept. Vaani Kapoor is outstanding and is sure to surprise audiences. This was a challenging part but she essays her it with perfection and most importantly, with sensitivity. She also deserves praise for agreeing to do this part, which many actresses might not even touch with a barge pole. She will definitely be seen in a new light after this film. Kanwaljit Singh (Brigadier Mohinder Brar) is adorable. Karishma Singh (Karishma Singh; Maanvi's friend) leaves a huge mark. Girish Dhamija and Aanjjan Srivastav are okay. Tanya Abrol is apt for the part while Sawan Rupowali lends able support. Abhishek Bajaj and Satwant Kaur (Navjot Brar; Maanvi's mother) are decent. Goutam Sharma (Jomo) and Gourav Sharma (Riz) are fine as the twin brothers cum Manu's sidekicks. Yograj Singh (Guruji) is average.

Sachin-Jigar's music is foot-tapping. The title song, played in the end credits, is well shot. <em>'Kheech Te Nach'</em> is the best of the lot. <em>'Kalle Kalle'</em> and <em>'Maafi'</em> are touching. <em>'Tumbe Te Zumba'</em> is decent. <em>'Attraction' </em>is played in the lovemaking sequence and is again, picturised nicely. Sachin-Jigar's background score is appropriate.

Manoj Lobo's cinematography is neat. Allan Amin and Vishal Bhargav's action is realistic. Bindiya Chhabria's production design is appealing. Shruti Kapoor and Akshay Tyagi's costumes are glamorous. Chandan Arora's editing is slick.

On the whole, CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI tackles a bold and taboo subject sensitively and is high on emotions. The superlative performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are like the icing on the cake. Recommended!

