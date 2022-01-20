Is Her Boyfriend Sam Behind Britney’s Angry Tirade?

We can’t help but wonder what is going on in the head of Britney Spears’ ambitious boyfriend Sam Asghari while all this family drama is escalating. Britney seems infuriated with her entire family and continues to trade snipes with her sister online. She says she plans to sue the pants off her father for mishandling her conservatorship and also threatened to sue her sister if she talks about Britney while being interviewed about the book she wrote (that Britney hates.) Britney has distanced herself from her entire family- Sam is the only one left. Is he ENCOURAGING Britney to call out family members? (to have her all to himself, perhaps) Or is he terrified by her extreme and angry behavior? Does HE want to be in charge of her unpredictable life? Time will tell…

