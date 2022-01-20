Spend A Pricey Weekend With Adele

Brace yourself for some PAINFUL ticket prices. Adele is appearing at the Caesar’s Palace Colosseum starting on January 21 thru April 16 and she’s doing two shows per weekend. The singer, who’s already worth 220 million,(and complained that it’s too expensive to live in London) is expected to earn $680,000 PER NIGHT! Not including the sales of Adele t-shirts and merchandise, of course. Superfans can buy a “Weekend with Adele” (including two shows and a hotel room) for from $952 to $12,244 for the best seats. Regular concert tickets START at $400. To put this in perspective, Britney Spears took home $475,00 per night in Las Vegas. Is Adele the highest paid singer in the world? She’s the female Frank Sinatra…

